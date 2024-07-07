PROGRESS: Tesla FSD 12.4.3 is Driving Like a Professional Chauffeur. You can laugh at the flaws in the AI stuff, but it gets better every year.
Humans, on the other hand, don’t. This is the most significant phenomenon of our time.
