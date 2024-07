CHANGE:

Great thread. Soviets used to keep absolutely massive forces on the border with China. Starting from 2022, Russia has been moving everything west, stripping the Far East naked. So, the Russian-Chinese border is getting effectively demilitarised, for the first time in >50 years. https://t.co/QdnajBpoQ4

— Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) July 6, 2024