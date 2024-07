REMEMBER THIS WHEN THE WAR COMES:

11 Ford Class carriers

83 Burke Class destroyers

167 frigates

35 Virginia Class submarines

The recapitalization of the ICBM force

That’s the level of security we passed up to buy 10 million votes from people who made poor education decisions. https://t.co/ruOLkOMyTe

— Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) July 6, 2024