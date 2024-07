GOOD QUESTION: Why is the pundit class suddenly stampeding to get rid of Biden? “They seem to have gone into cabal mode to capture the post-debate narrative. Was it — to use Solnit’s phrase — ‘a sort of insider coup’? Who did this without knowing that they could — via stampede — drive their own candidate out of the race?”

Well, it’s not because the pundit class has suddenly found out he’s senile and incompetent. It’s because they realize that the voters have found that out.