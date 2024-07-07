ARNOLD KLING: The Courtier Game:

When Presidential aides are intoxicated with the thrill of being close to power.

Finally! someone else who seems worried about what Biden’s infirmities mean for the country, not just for the election.

Drum goes on to propose that Kamala Harris choose a moderate Republican as a Vice President. But my guess is that such a person would be thrown off the ticket by the Democratic convention.

In fact, if Harris gives the Democratic pros second thoughts about dumping Biden, imagine what thinking about the convention delegates does to them. I doubt that the party leaders relish creating a situation that puts the focus on convention delegates. If I were a party leader, I would not look forward to giving lots of TV exposure to the grass roots as represented at the convention, much less giving those assorted nuts real power to choose the nominees. Now, on to the topic at hand.