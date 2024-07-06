July 7, 2024

PHIL HAMBURGER: No Remedy for Censorship: The Perils of Murthy. “Last week, in Murthy v. Missouri, the Supreme Court hammered home the distressing conclusion that, under the court’s doctrines, the First Amendment is, for all practical purposes, unenforceable against large-scale government censorship. The decision is a strong contender to be the worst speech decision in the court’s history.”

Posted at 1:30 pm by Glenn Reynolds