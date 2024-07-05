THE ENEMY WITHIN:
Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt 4th of July celebrations in NYC and chant “d*ath to America” on Independence Day.
Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/y6IIOYfic6
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2024
