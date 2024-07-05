SOMEBODY PLEASE NOTIFY OUR ADVERSARIES TO TONE IT DOWN OUTSIDE THOSE HOURS: Biden tells Dem governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 p.m.: report.
Definitely no 3 am calls. That would be rude.
