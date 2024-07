ALWAYS RECEDING INTO THE FUTURE: The ITER (International Tokomak) fusion reactor currently being built in France will not achieve first operation until 2034 – almost a decade later than previously planned and some 50 years after the project was first conceived in 1985.

This has led some cynics to conclude that it’s always been more of a jobs program than a technology development program. Me. I’m those cynics. Well, you may call me a cynic, but I’m not the only one.