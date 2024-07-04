JESUS NEVER SHOWERED WITH HIS DAUGHTER OR FALSELY ACCUSED A TRUCK DRIVER OF KILLING HIS WIFE: Dem Rep Compares Joe Biden to Jesus at Virginia Fundraiser.
And Biden never sacrificed himself for his fellow man.
