BEING A PARENT REQUIRES GROWING UP. NOBODY GROWS UP ANY MORE (GOVERNMENT DISCOURAGES IT): Why has parenthood gone out of fashion?
Socialism kills, fast or slow. Either mass graves or not reproducing and dying early. But it always kills.
