RAPE IS EVIL WHEN IT’S A TOOL OF WHITE MALE SUPREMACIST OPPRESSION, NOT WHEN IT’S A RESPONSE TO IT. WE MUST BE SENSITIVE TO DIFFERENT CULTURES AND THEIR RAPEY WAYS: Outrage over rapists? Only when they’re white.

No, I’m not talking funny because my tongue is wedged in my cheek. I’m talking funny because my teeth are clenched so hard.