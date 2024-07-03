ROGER KIMBALL: The United States cannot afford a 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. president: The rats are cornered and can be expected to be as vicious as they are unscrupulous.

Has the uniparty changed its song about Joe Biden? There are signs that it has. In the immediate aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate with Donald Trump last week, the narrative broke in two, or at least seemed to break in two. On one side there was horror and — word of the moment — “panic” among the Dems. The New York Times led the way in calling for Biden — for the good of the country — to resign. At the same time, there was considerable push back, encapsulated comically in the observation that dementia Joe “had a cold,” hence his gibbering incoherence. St. Barack weighed in with what appeared to be a supportive post of X: everyone has bad debate nights, he said, but “this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary people his entire life [Obama meant Biden, in case you were wondering] and someone who only cares about himself [the bad orange man].”

Was Obama serious in his support? A day or two later Tucker Carlson cast doubt on that. “From an unusually good source,” he wrote. “Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention.”

I am not sure what that would mean. In particular, I am not sure that the Dems have taken account of their outstanding black sheep, Vice President Kamala Harris. There is a lot of blithe talk about Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer or even, God help us, Hillary Clinton stepping into the breach. In my view, none would be a plausible candidate. More to the point, I am not sure I see how we get to any other candidate than either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.