THEY’RE CONSTANTLY HAVING “COME TO JESUS” MOMENTS, BUT THEY NEVER ACTUALLY COME TO JESUS:

My profession having a “come to Jesus moment” about the decision many made to not try to get the story of Biden’s decline because they were afraid of being accused of helping to elect President Trump.

Team Biden played many of you easily because they knew your weak spot. https://t.co/R8jMvStsHm

— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 2, 2024