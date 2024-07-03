THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Our Fisker Ocean Just Arrived For a Yearlong Test. Then Its Maker Went Bankrupt. “Hanging above all other questions, though, is what happens now that the company is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Will services be interrupted? Will features stop working? Will we be able to get it serviced if we need to, and what will that process look like? We don’t know the answers to any of these questions. We’ve never had a company fall into bankruptcy during a long-term evaluation, but we’ll share whatever happens with you.”