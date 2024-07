COLOR ME UNDERWHELMED: FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. “In clinical trials, donanemab (Kisunla) modestly slowed the pace of thinking declines among patients in the early stages of the memory-robbing disease. But it also carried significant safety risks, including swelling and bleeding in the brain.”

Drugs for clearing amyloid plaques seem iffy, given the shaky foundation for amyloid plaques as a cause.