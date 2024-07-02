NOT FAST ENOUGH OR HARD ENOUGH: The Establishment is Getting Crushed. “What seems to be going on is a universal dissatisfaction with how the ruling elite have been running things, and with good reason. Whether it is conservatives, liberals, or ‘moderates,’ the ruling elite has been committed to policies that have eroded the power of individuals and vastly increased the power of the state. Moreover, Western governments have made abundantly clear that their commitment has been to a form of transnationalism that has grown increasingly unpopular. As borders have opened up throughout the West, citizens have grown restless as crime has skyrocketed, economic growth has slowed, and national cultures have been diluted.”