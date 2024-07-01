WOEING: Now Boeing is Facing Criminal Charges. “As if Boeing didn’t already have enough problems, today the Department of Justice announced that they are criminally charging the company with fraud over Boeing’s response to the crashes of two of their 737 MAX jets in 2018 and 2019. What the DoJ is doing is offering the company a plea deal so they can avoid a trial and potentially larger penalties. The Justice Department is describing the offer as “nonnegotiable.” Boeing can either plead guilty and take the deal or be taken to trial. But as we’ll discuss in a moment, not everyone is happy with the proposed deal, and even if Boeing accepts the conditions, this still may not go through smoothly.”