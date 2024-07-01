THE REAL NEWS HERE IS THAT SNL IS ACTUALLY MAKING FUN OF DEMOCRATS:
@victimofcensorship #SNL #Trump2024🇺🇸 #ThankALiberal #VotingFelon #GenX #FYP ♬ original sound – VictimOfCensorship
But the key bit is which Democrats they’re not mocking.
THE REAL NEWS HERE IS THAT SNL IS ACTUALLY MAKING FUN OF DEMOCRATS:
@victimofcensorship #SNL #Trump2024🇺🇸 #ThankALiberal #VotingFelon #GenX #FYP ♬ original sound – VictimOfCensorship
But the key bit is which Democrats they’re not mocking.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.