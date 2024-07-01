JIM TREACHER: Biden vs. Democrats? Welcome to the “bedwetting brigade:”
A lot of Dems are revolting — in more ways than one — and Biden has just one message for them: Stop pissing your pants.
No, seriously. Look at this panicky email the Biden campaign just sent out to supporters:
“Bedwetting brigade”! Now they’re talking to their own supporters the same way they talk to the rest of us*. Utter contempt.
It might be a bad idea for a man who wears Depends to accuse his critics of wetting the bed, but then, I’m no political expert.
Will Dems sit down and shut up and do as they’re told? I assume so, but I’ve been wrong before.
And in case you’re wondering why Jill keeps pushing the old man to stay, get a load of this, hot off the presses:
No wonder she doesn’t want to go home. She craves power.
And she’s not the only one. Incredibly, this sentence actually appeared in the New York Times:
“Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.”
Well, Hunter sees a lot of things the rest of us don’t see. Like pink elephants.
Of course he wants the Big Guy to stay in power. It’s not like Trump is gonna give him a presidential pardon.
* Now? Joe’s been pissing on his own party’s operatives with bylines for his entire career, long before his brain turned to tapioca. Speaking of the DNC-MSM, as Mark Hemingway writes: Democrat Media Aren’t Upset Biden Is Senile, They’re Mad They Can’t Hide It Anymore.
Shortly after Biden’s disastrous debate ended Thursday, Ben Rhodes tweeted: “Just think about what that debate looked like to people and leaders around the world.” Rhodes, a loyal Democrat soldier, was careful not to say that everyone was far more concerned about how the current president came off than Donald Trump, but he didn’t have to.
Besides, the concern abroad over Biden’s mental state wasn’t exactly new. Just a few weeks ago, concern over Biden’s addled appearances at the G7 summit was reported on unsparingly by the foreign press without the repugnant “don’t believe your eyes and ears” qualifications applied by the turnspits in the American media.
The only reason anyone ever believed Biden was up to the job is that they were lied to, even though most Americans have always understood Biden has been exhibiting signs of dementia before he ever became president. At this point, it’s impossible to deny that Democrats and their media allies have betrayed and endangered America by spending the last few years lying to us about Biden’s age-related mental competency.
Of course, it’s only fitting that Rhodes would come around, however circumspectly, to admitting that as far as Biden’s concerned, the wheel’s turning but the hamster is dead. Rhodes, “the boy wonder of the Obama White House,” is chiefly famous for admitting in print that he openly manipulated reporters on behalf of the president to push Obama’s ill-advised Iran deal because the “average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.” Rhodes and his colleagues even bragged that certain reporters were so dedicated to helping them push their foreign policy narrative that they would just “find everything and retweet it.”
While this admission was briefly scandalous, it was only notable because Rhodes had merely said out loud what everyone knew to be true: The Beltway press corps will print whatever Democrat politicians tell them to, no matter how outrageous or even dangerous for America’s national security their policies are.
But this is isn’t 1919, an era before even national radio networks, let alone 24/7 news television, the Internet, and social media. It’s much, much harder for “Dr.” Jill to play Edith Wilson these days.