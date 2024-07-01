JIM TREACHER: Biden vs. Democrats? Welcome to the “bedwetting brigade:”

A lot of Dems are revolting — in more ways than one — and Biden has just one message for them: Stop pissing your pants.

No, seriously. Look at this panicky email the Biden campaign just sent out to supporters:

“Bedwetting brigade”! Now they’re talking to their own supporters the same way they talk to the rest of us*. Utter contempt.

It might be a bad idea for a man who wears Depends to accuse his critics of wetting the bed, but then, I’m no political expert.

Will Dems sit down and shut up and do as they’re told? I assume so, but I’ve been wrong before.

And in case you’re wondering why Jill keeps pushing the old man to stay, get a load of this, hot off the presses:

No wonder she doesn’t want to go home. She craves power.

And she’s not the only one. Incredibly, this sentence actually appeared in the New York Times:

“Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.”

Well, Hunter sees a lot of things the rest of us don’t see. Like pink elephants.

Of course he wants the Big Guy to stay in power. It’s not like Trump is gonna give him a presidential pardon.