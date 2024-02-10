THE POLITICO CONTINUES IN LATE-PERIOD SOVIET MODE: Dems plead with Biden to do more, not less, media as doubts grow about his capacity for the job.
Democrats had a forceful message for the Biden campaign amid the special counsel report fallout: It’s time to flood the zone.
Top party operatives are warning Biden aides that the president cannot retreat in response to the special counsel report that fueled concerns over his age and mental faculties. They say President Joe Biden, having largely shied away from interviews and press conferences, needs to be out in public far more.
They want to see him engage with the press and voters in the off-script and punchy exchanges he’s been known for in the past, which they believe will help chip away at concerns about the president’s mental acuity. They say that it’s worth the risk of potential slip-ups that could reinforce the image that he’s declining.
Yes, what could possibly go wrong?!
