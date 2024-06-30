STILL A FEW BUGS IN THE SYSTEM: Incomplete Tianlong-3 Ripped Off Parts of Rocket in Accident. “The Chinese Tianlong-3 rocket ripped off parts of the rocket when it broke free of the test stand. It was supposed to be held in place in the test. The rocket was not complete without grid fins. There were pieces falling off when it broke free and the engines did not sound correct and there were no fins to stabilize the flight. The rocket was months from being complete.”