TO BE FAIR, NORM ORNSTEIN HAS BEEN A JOKE FOR DECADES:
Staged a coup!
Insurrection!
Threat to democracy!
Totally ineffective. Makes you seem like a nutball. https://t.co/ZAy5TNIsoh
— DonSurber.substack.com (@donsurber) June 30, 2024
