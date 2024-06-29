HAHAHA: ChatGPT Now Has PhD-Level Intelligence, and the Poor Personal Choices to Prove It. “GPT-5 is unlikely to destabilize the job market, as it is overqualified for most positions while at the same time lacking any marketable skills. Its main option is adjunct work, but here its chances of taking over jobs are also doubtful; GPT-5 Plus will cost around twenty dollars a month, whereas most human adjuncts work for nothing.”

Plus: “Although GPT-5 is more intelligent than ever, it also has debilitating imposter syndrome. So, if it appears to be in the process of overthrowing the human race, simply tell it, ‘Hey, did you hear that Google Gemini got tenure?’ It will then lose its confidence and retreat to binge Nutella and cry.”