EVER HEAR OF PROGRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL (PI)? Odds are the answer to that question is no because these Leftist puppet masters are most interested in organizing protests around the world to advance their thoroughly Marxist agenda.

Here’s how Capital Research Center (CRC) describes it: “PI connects like-minded activists worldwide by organizing and promoting campaigns and developing ‘blueprints’ to share ‘the principles and policies of a progressive international order.’

“They were born out of a 2018 joint call from a Bernie Sanders-aligned nonprofit and a European political association called the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025. And they consider capitalism, the United States, and Israel the biggest threats to their agenda.”

There’s much more about PI that you likely don’t know and CRC has helpfully captured it in this highly recommended 3:38 video.