IT’S NOT LIKE YOU SHOULD BE TAKING THIS CLOWN SHOW SERIOUSLY: Real Clear Politics just blasted Not the Bee for our “flippancy” that’s “destroying public discourse.” Here is my reply.

I mean, David French? Also, as I’ve noted before, being “nice” isn’t a Christian tenet. Nice people don’t drive the moneychangers out of the temple, or the Moors out of Spain. Niceness-as-Christianity is mostly a cowardly copout by people who are afraid of confrontation.