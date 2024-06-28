June 28, 2024

IT’S NOT THAT THEY REALIZED HE WAS SENILE AND INCOMPETENT, IT’S THAT THEY REALIZED THEY COULD NO LONGER HIDE IT: Morning Greatness: Biden Debate Performance Has Democrats Freaking Out.

Flashback: Time for Consequences: The “Cabal” who bragged about rigging the 2020 election stuck us with an incapable president at a time of crisis. Examples need to be made.

