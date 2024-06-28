IT’S NOT THAT THEY REALIZED HE WAS SENILE AND INCOMPETENT, IT’S THAT THEY REALIZED THEY COULD NO LONGER HIDE IT: Morning Greatness: Biden Debate Performance Has Democrats Freaking Out.

Flashback: Time for Consequences: The “Cabal” who bragged about rigging the 2020 election stuck us with an incapable president at a time of crisis. Examples need to be made.

UPDATE:

Part of me wants to yell "you're all SOBs. You put an impaired old man in the pilot's seat of an airplane with 350 million passengers so you could keep your crummy jobs." How could you? — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 28, 2024

The worst of it is that once again the conspiracy theory proved true. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 28, 2024

My personal text feed from Dem pols and operatives is reading like the day after Pearl Harbor… — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) June 28, 2024

Telling people they didn't see what they saw is not the way to respond to this. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 28, 2024

Remember how much shit WSJ took for the Biden age story? https://t.co/3mEUUqq0Ks pic.twitter.com/dJQjg0bJPx — Ben Smith (@semaforben) June 28, 2024

ANOTHER UPDATE: