AS IF FEAR OF A DEATH CULT SWORN TO SUBJUGATE ALL NON MEMBERS IS IRRATIONAL: The invention of Islamophobia, Part 1.
Not all Muslims belong to the cult, but some assuredly do (and they’ve a history of eliminating ‘moderate’ Muslims.)
AS IF FEAR OF A DEATH CULT SWORN TO SUBJUGATE ALL NON MEMBERS IS IRRATIONAL: The invention of Islamophobia, Part 1.
Not all Muslims belong to the cult, but some assuredly do (and they’ve a history of eliminating ‘moderate’ Muslims.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.