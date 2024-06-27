DO NOT BE ALARMED. ALL IS WELL!

Odds of a September 10 debate are close to zero about now. — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) June 28, 2024

Comments: “We already memorialize one disaster around that time, no need for two.”

Plus: “Biden’s team wanted the early debate because he’s on a steep fast decline and they know every day he’s worse.” Still over four months to the election. Then there’s that whole second term thing . . . .

Meqnwhile, Stephen Green at the Drunkblog:

If I had to do a quick & dirty summary, this would be it. Trump spent most of the night reminding us that things weren’t always this bad, and we had three pretty damn good years on his watch. Biden? Biden was “Old man tried to whisper at cloud but mostly failed.” If Team Biden was hoping to lure Trump into a repeat of his lousy 2020 debate performance, it didn’t work. If they were hoping to “Let Joe be Joe,” it did work. Just not in the way they intended.

They did the best they could with what they had. But what they had was Joe Biden, whose sell-by date is long past.