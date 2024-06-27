EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

For anyone just joining pic.twitter.com/tzpaXAYOKG — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 28, 2024

ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare. — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 28, 2024

Hard to believe the Biden team asked for this debate. … — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 28, 2024

UPDATE: A friend comments: “You know what’s really hilarious here is that ORDINARILY they might be able to replace him at the DNC. But they held the phony “virtual” DNC a few days back so as to make the Ohio ballot. He’s locked in! They nominated him! He’s their guy! They’re riding the bomb down like Slim Pickens on Wing Attack Plan R!”

I’m sure they’ll come up with some not-really-legal scheme that will nonetheless be upheld in court.

ANOTHER UPDATE: