June 27, 2024

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

UPDATE: A friend comments: “You know what’s really hilarious here is that ORDINARILY they might be able to replace him at the DNC. But they held the phony “virtual” DNC a few days back so as to make the Ohio ballot. He’s locked in! They nominated him! He’s their guy! They’re riding the bomb down like Slim Pickens on Wing Attack Plan R!”

I’m sure they’ll come up with some not-really-legal scheme that will nonetheless be upheld in court.

Posted at 10:08 pm by Glenn Reynolds