STEVE CALABRESI: SEC v. Jarkesy: A Win for the Separation of Powers and the Right to Civil Jury Trial.

Related:

"As Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes in dissent, “the constitutionality of hundreds of statutes may now be in peril, and dozens of agencies could be stripped of their power to enforce laws enacted by Congress.”"

HAAAW HAAAAW! :D https://t.co/EyY5EbaU7U

— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) June 27, 2024