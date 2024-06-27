ANOTHER NCLA WIN: In NCLA Amicus Win, Supreme Court Restores Americans’ Rights to Trial by Jury. “Today, the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for freedom and restored the precious right to a trial by jury for Americans confronting the Administrative State. The Court affirmed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s decision in SEC v. Jarkesy, overturning the Securities and Exchange Commission’s unconstitutional administrative prosecution regime.”

Good, but their Murthy decision on social media censorship was still a disgrace.