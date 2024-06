THE NEW SPACE RACE: Space Mining doesn’t need more international regulation from the U.N. “Does the United Nations need to form a Parliament to regulate space mining? The answer will likely be yes if we ask from within the U.N. itself. Posing this question outside that forum, however, one may find a different answer.”

On this topic, I highly recommend this just-published article on space mining by my former research assistant Isabelle Thibault.