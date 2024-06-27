THEY MAY ALSO NEED TO PAY SPACEX TO RESCUE THE STARLINER CREW: NASA awards SpaceX $843M to build vehicle to push Int’l Space Station out of orbit. “The ISS is planned for its operational life to finish around 2030, and SpaceX was announced by NASA on Wednesday that it has been commissioned to develop a so called deorbit spacecraft vehicle that will deorbit it in a controlled manner and avoid risking populated areas.”