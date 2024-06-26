WILL PRO-PALESTINIAN MOB DISRUPT THE DEBATE? Richard Pollock, the former riot trainer of the 60s and 70s radicals says he won’t be surprised if the radical leftist activists posing as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators do something to disrupt Thursday night’s Grudge Match of the Geriatric Presidents.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.