MATT TAIBBI: The Supreme Court Punts on Censorship.
The Supreme Court, predictably, sides with the corporate-gentry class. It doesn’t always do that, but . . . it’s the way to bet.
Though Jonathan Adler thinks it’s more about conservative justices’ enthusiasm for narrow standing. I, cynically, view standing as mostly a way for courts to get rid of cases they don’t want without having to take a position on the merits. Not everyone agrees with me. But I’m basically right.
