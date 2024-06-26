PRETTY WEIRD HOW MUCH TIME “LAW” ENFORCEMENT SPENDS ENFORCING NON-LAWS. Not just the FBI, either – Vermont State Police are paying this FIRE client $175,000 for violating his First Amendment rights, not just over the stupidest thing imaginable but in the stupidest way imaginable. (Video at link.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.