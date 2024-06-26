HE CAN’T: “The phrase that caught my attention is ‘how much work President Biden will need to do ahead of November.’ Biden is supposed to bring these diverse groups together after so many decades of using them as separate blocs and expecting them to vote the same way in the end? Biden can barely do a minimal job of appearing to be a candidate for reelection. How could he perform this magical task in the last 4 months?”

Related: “Since Trump, upon election, will be a lame duck, I think his prime concern should be who will be best able to carry Trumpism forward into the 2028 election and beyond. In that light, isn’t Vance the right pick? Do you realize that J.D. Vance is only 39?”