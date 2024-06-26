THE LEFT’S NEW MANTRA: Submit to leftism or you’re an authoritarian.
They call Javier Millei a fascist as he slashes government and restores freedom and prosperity. If that be fascism, make more of it.
THE LEFT’S NEW MANTRA: Submit to leftism or you’re an authoritarian.
They call Javier Millei a fascist as he slashes government and restores freedom and prosperity. If that be fascism, make more of it.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.