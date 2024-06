EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: Matthew Yglesias: Elite misinformation is an underrated problem: Important institutions are too eager to mislead people. “This strikes me as a shortsighted and pernicious way to think about the purpose of communicating with the public.”

“Shortsighted and pernicious” is a good shorthand for our ruling class, though I’d add “corrupt and incompetent” to the mix.