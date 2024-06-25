JESSE SINGAL: On The Urge To Think Things Suck Worse Now Than Ever Before: And Scientific American’s ***COMPLICITY*** in spreading that foul meme.
To be fair, Scientific American hasn’t been scientific in quite a long time.
