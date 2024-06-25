“EXPERTS.” Elon Musk and other DEI critics are latching on to ‘MEI,’ a new hiring catchphrase that experts say misses the point.

Meet “MEI,” short for “merit, excellence, and intelligence,” and coined by Alexandr Wang, cofounder and CEO of Scale AI, a startup valued at $4 billion that provides companies with labeled data used to train artificial intelligence models. “MEI,” according to a blog post authored by Wang, represents a “hiring principle” that ensures one “[hires] only the best person for the job.”

You can see why “experts” would be uncomfortable with that.