AL JAZEERA ON THE POTOMAC: WaPo Reporter Taylor Lorenz Boosts Defenses of Los Angeles Synagogue Protest: Taylor Lorenz pushed false claim LA synagogue was auctioning Palestinian land.
Remember when lefties told us to punch Nazis?
