WHY IS DOD SUPPRESSING THIS INFO? The Department of Defense Inspector-General (DOD-IG) reports it is impossible to know how many U.S. tax dollars in the Pentagon budget are ending up funding Chinese military research on pathogens with enhancement potential to lethal pandemic levels.

Why? Because DOD budget tracking is a joke — that’s my term, not the IG’s — and because of a little known authority to hide unclassified information. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) are moving against that authority, the Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) provision.