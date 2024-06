GAIN THREE YARDS OR FUMBLE: That’s an apt analogy for the division within the House GOP. Speaker Mike Johnson and most of his Republican colleagues realize all-or-nothing legislative Hail Marys don’t move the ball of conservative change down the field.

Reaching compromises can each move the ball three yards closer to the goal. That’s the reality Johnson must deal with in leading an historically tiny majority versus Joe Biden in the White House and the Senate Democratic majority.