I MEAN, DO WE HAVE TO ASK?
Ask yourself whether the LAPD or the local politicians would have protected the victims here or even allowed this to occur if the victims’ ethnicity was of a more politically favored group. https://t.co/PJg5u3KAT8
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 24, 2024
where my family eat and shop – and brazenly terrorized Jewish Angelenos with impunity and without any consequence.
These violent masked domestic terrorists bludgeoned Jews, vandalized synagogues, schools and stores, keyed cars, assaulted anyone who appeared Jewish …2/
— Sam Yebri (@samyebri) June 23, 2024
UPDATE:
The left destroyed Nick Sandmann’s life because he smiled at a protestor
Meanwhile, these people go unpunished https://t.co/uoJen3uYNH
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 24, 2024
There’s A Charlottesville Every Week, And Most Democrats Are Fine With It https://t.co/5vZlYsICfy
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2024