I MEAN, DO WE HAVE TO ASK?

Ask yourself whether the LAPD or the local politicians would have protected the victims here or even allowed this to occur if the victims’ ethnicity was of a more politically favored group. https://t.co/PJg5u3KAT8

where my family eat and shop – and brazenly terrorized Jewish Angelenos with impunity and without any consequence.

These violent masked domestic terrorists bludgeoned Jews, vandalized synagogues, schools and stores, keyed cars, assaulted anyone who appeared Jewish …2/

— Sam Yebri (@samyebri) June 23, 2024