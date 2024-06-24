REAL PROGRESS TOWARD SAVING THE PLANET: Congress passes bill to jumpstart new nuclear power tech.
They really need to give nuke plants the kind of regulatory holiday they’ve given to geothermal.
REAL PROGRESS TOWARD SAVING THE PLANET: Congress passes bill to jumpstart new nuclear power tech.
They really need to give nuke plants the kind of regulatory holiday they’ve given to geothermal.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.