DON’T TRUST COLLEGES ON RACE-NEUTRAL ADMISSIONS. “This spring, University of Chicago law professor Sonja Starr reported in the Indiana Law Journal that, of the U.S. News and World Report’s top 65 colleges and universities, 43 had essay prompts addressing diversity, identity, or adversity in the latest application cycle, 31 of which mandated responses from students.”

Why exactly are college admissions such a closely-guarded secret anyway?