June 24, 2024

SNOBBERY GETS YOU NOWHERE: Maybe it was just “one of those days” and noted New Atheist Richard Dawkins just didn’t feel like responding to a sincerely posed inquiry. In this case, in HillFaith’s latest Testimonies post, Dawkins’ evasion was a crucial step in Peter Byrom’s journey from atheism to Christian faith.

Posted at 10:06 am by Mark Tapscott