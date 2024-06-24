SNOBBERY GETS YOU NOWHERE: Maybe it was just “one of those days” and noted New Atheist Richard Dawkins just didn’t feel like responding to a sincerely posed inquiry. In this case, in HillFaith’s latest Testimonies post, Dawkins’ evasion was a crucial step in Peter Byrom’s journey from atheism to Christian faith.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.