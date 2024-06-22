GREAT MOMENTS IN LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Anti-Israel activists protest AOC, Bowman primary rally.

Anti-Israel activists protested a Democratic Party primary rally for New York City congresspeople Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman on Saturday.

The event, which featured guests such as Senator Bernie Sanders, was according to the event website aimed at rousing supporters for canvasing before the Tuesday primaries — but the “squad” members faced opposition from within the progressive coalition.

Within Our Lifetime demonstrated outside the event, demanding that the New York politicians un-endorsed US President Joe Biden in his incumbent race for the White House in November, and for them to renege on their denunciation of the anti-Israel group’s June 10 protest of the Nova Music Festival Massacre exhibit.

Accusations of genocide

The activists accused Biden of supporting a supposed genocide in Gaza, and said that Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman, and Sanders had tied themselves to that alleged crime. According to footage published by WOL on Twitter, activists chanted “Over 40,000 dead, AOC your hands are red!”